BUCKINGHAM TWP., Pa. - Mercer Museum historian Clint Flack is convinced a Buckingham Township cave was the hideout of the Bucks County-based Doan gang.
George Washington considered the pre Revolutionary War Quaker farming family the greatest threat to the American cause. Benjamin Franklin personally signed off on two of the Doan's executions.
"Now do you feel like a kid again?" I asked him.
"Oh. Absolutely. I'm reliving my childhood through this whole experience," Flack said.
Some 1859 newspaper clippings are the first evidence of the cave.
Lost through time, they became Bucks County lore, and a lifelong quest for Flack. He figured out its location as an 8 year old, but took until 2019 to physically confirm it.
"I believe it is the greatest American story never told, and I mean that quite genuinely," said area filmmaker Mark McNutt.
Flack teamed with McNutt to excavate the cave, where treasure thought to be buried there has yet to be found. Some old artifacts have been found, however.
They also made a documentary on the Doans, with McNutt shopping an eight-episode TV series he wrote.
"What the Doan gang tells us is it gives us a window into the time of the American Revolution that is a perspective that has never been told before," McNutt said.
McNutt says it's an example of the civil strife between those wanting independence and British loyalists.
For the Doans it meant becoming British spies, and bank robbers.
Flack is preparing for a huge Mercer Museum Doan exhibit in 2024. Until then he's hoping to find an M Doan 1771 carving inside the cave to confirm it was the hideout.
"So if they are spies and they are looking to spy on this new government and deliver that information to the British, this is a great spot to hide out," Flack said.