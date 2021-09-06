SPRINGFIELD TWP., Pa. - Effects from the remnants of Hurricane Ida continue to be felt in a Bucks County community.
"It came really fast, we had everything up to the road. Before you know it, it was up to the road," said Penny Crouch.
Cleanup continues in Springfield Township, Upper Bucks County days after remnants of Hurricane Ida swept across the region, sending floodwaters from the Cooks Creek into Penny Crouch's home.
"It flooded last year during Isaias, we had 36 inches in the basement. This year we had 52 inches, so it's just getting worse and worse and worse," she said.
Bridge Street and part of Old Bethlehem Road remain taped off and closed, just off of Route 212, due to heavily damaged roads.
"We were all getting our vehicles out of here and it just took over," Crouch said.
Yards were left ripped apart, a sign was dismantled, and a wall was knocked over, something Penny's husband, Richard Crouch, said has become a reoccurrence.
"This is the second year in a row I've gotten this," said Richard Crouch.
Now the couple is calling on the state for assistance, hoping to get any help they can so they never have to relive days like this ever again.