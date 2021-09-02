BRIDGEPORT, Pa. - As the waters rose, so did the number of rescues.
Over and over - some by boat, like one rescue in Bridgeport, Montgomery County, or even by armored truck, like one where hotel guests were evacuated in Conshohocken.
Hundreds and hundreds of them just in Bucks and Montgomery counties alone.
"This continues to be an active incident. We have active personnel who are rescuing people at this very moment," Dr. Valerie Arkoosh, Montgomery County Board of Commissioners chairperson said during a press briefing Thursday.
Montgomery County officials say this was an unprecedented, historic event.
They've already reported multiple deaths. They got more than 6,500 emergency calls during the storm, more than three times their normal amount in a 24-hour period. They also responded to almost 500 water rescues.
To put it in perspective, they say their previous record was last year, during Isaias, when they had 135 water rescues. This time, they've had 452, and rising.
Rising, just like the Schuylkill River and Perkiomen Creek did - to unprecedented levels.
"Both waterways have already surpassed all-time records, please do not travel unless you absolutely have to," Arkoosh pleaded in the live video conference.
Bucks County was also a deadly area in the storm - and also is still underwater.
People got caught in their cars and were - and are - discouraged from wading through it as it continues to be high.
"We've had a lot of rescues over the course of this storm, which puts a lot of people in danger, not just the people needing to be rescued, but the people having to do those rescues," said Bob Harvie, the Vice Chair of the Bucks County Commissioners Board, adding "And we're very concerned about everyone's safety, so we're asking everyone to be cautious for at least the next 24 hours or so."
For now, officials in both counties are asking people to stay indoors and off the roads, as everybody just waits for all that water to go back down.