HAYCOCK TWP., Pa. - Bucks County coroner Meredith Buck has announced the identity of the dead man pulled from Lake Nockamixon on Thursday afternoon.

Buck identified the man as Marvin Alexan Fernandez Chicas, 37. Fernandez Chicas "disappeared" in the water near Mountainview Drive in Haycock Twp. at about 4:45 p.m. Thursday. This came after the rescue of two children swimming nearby who "appeared to be in distress," Buck said.

Following an autopsy conducted Friday morning, Buck confirmed drowning as Fernandez Chicas' cause of death.