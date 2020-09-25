QUAKERTOWN, Pa. - Fischer's Tuxedo in Bucks County has been in business for more than a century.
Brett Fischer's great grandfather established the Quakertown shop, first as a tailoring service, in 1919. The business has grown over the years, now offering dry cleaning and tuxedo rentals, too.
"Word of mouth is a lot of our business," Fischer said.
A lot of their business is also reliant on proms and spring weddings.
"It's about 70 percent of our yearly income," Fischer said.
Due to the pandemic, those events didn't happen this year. There's also been little demand for dry cleaning and alterations.
"With people being laid off or working from home, they're just not needing things done," Fischer said.
Those services are also down more than 60%.
"We need customers to stay in businesses," Fischer said.
Fischer's is getting by, but that's required some really tough decisions. The entire staff was laid off.
"It's hard. My youngest son works for me. I have to lay him off," Fischer said.
Fischer is now running the shop entirely himself. The shop is now only open 22 hours a week. It used to be open 50. He got through the 2008 recession and believes he can get through this challenge too.
"If we get through the pandemic, I can see light at the end of the tunnel," Fischer said.
He believes they can weather it, so long as they don't lose out on another prom season.
"I don't think I can hold on beyond summer if things don't start building up," Fischer said.
But strong businesses, like strong families, always pull through, and Fischer has both of those things going for him. He hopes things turn around quick though-his youngest son is eyeing the opportunity to take it over one day.
"He certainly would be generation five, maybe we can get to 150 years," Fischer said.