NORRISTOWN, Pa. - The Montgomery County District Attorney announced an investigation into an officer-involved shooting that occurred in the Mont Clare section of Upper Providence Township is complete.
The investigation found that it was a lawful use of force by police officers during the March 16 incident at the Meadows Apartments.
DA Kevin Steele said in a press release that an independent investigation of the shooting was conducted by the Montgomery County Detective Bureau.
On March 16 just before 3:00 a.m., a 911 operator dispatched Upper Providence Police and Limerick Police for a call about a family member who was suffering from a mental health emergency, officials stated.
The caller reported that a man, identified as 62-year-old David Naumenko, had gathered multiple firearms and put them in his pickup truck. Police say they encountered the man in the Meadows Apartment complex parking lot, where he had crashed his truck.
Authorities say the man exited his vehicle and fired at police officers, who returned fire. The man was struck in the arm. He was taken to Paoli Hospital for treatment.
Naumenko was arrested for attempted murder.
One of the shots fired by Naumenko grazed the back of the police officer’s uniform and struck his radio cord, disabling his police radio. A Limerick officer took one shot at Naumenko, hitting him in the upper right arm, causing him to fall to the ground, police report.
The investigation found that Naumenko fired 17 shots during the incident, and police officers fired eight shots.
Naumenko is being held on $2 million cash bail at the Montgomery County Correctional Facility.