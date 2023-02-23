U. POTTSGROVE TWP., Pa. - An injunction to halt a project on designated open space in Upper Pottsgrove Township has been denied.

A plaintiff in the case told 69 News the ruling came down Thursday.

Some residents are suing the township in Montgomery County for its plan to build a $5.5 million municipal complex on land bought with open space preservation funds.

The land off Evans Road is listed as "permanently protected land" on the township's website.

During a packed commissioners meeting Tuesday, a dozen residents spoke out against the plan.

A lawsuit filed in an attempt to stop the development is still pending.