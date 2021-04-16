DOYLESTOWN TWP., Pa. - One of the men accused in a drug smuggling ring inside the Bucks County prison has admitted his involvement.
Vincent McCandless Sr., 35, pleaded guilty Thursday to contraband and criminal conspiracy, according to the Bucks County district attorney's office.
He was sentenced to 35-70 months in prison, which will be served after he completes his current sentence that landed him in prison in the first place, authorities said.
McCandless is accused of receiving Suboxone strips smuggled into the Bucks County Correctional Facility by a former guard, who was also charged in the scheme, then selling them to other inmates in the facility. It happened multiple times between October 2018 and July 2019, investigators allege.
Nine men total were charged, including the former corrections officer, as well as McCandless' juvenile son, who's accused of helping supply the guard with the drugs from the outside. Two previously pleaded guilty, and the juvenile was adjudicated delinquent. The other five are still headed to trial.
McCandless was serving 4.5-10 years in state prison at the time of his arrest.