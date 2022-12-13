The Monroe County District Attorney’s Office is investigating after receiving information that female inmates at Monroe County Correctional Facility tested positive for methamphetamine.

The investigation launched Dec. 9, after information led detectives to believe that Ashley Wheelis, brought methamphetamine and crack cocaine into the correctional facility and then sold it to other inmates.

Detectives responded to the correctional facility with the Pennsylvania State Police and a drug sniffing dog and conducted a search of the female unit.

The investigation led to the arrests of Ashley Wheelis, 33, Olivia Rivera, 36, Kimberly Grzech, 50, Chelsea Simons, 29, Brittany Akers, 29, Jolene Gambardella, 41, and Amanda Petrizzo, 37.

During the interviews of the female inmates detectives learned that Wheelis had smuggled 7 grams of methamphetamine and 7 grams of crack cocaine into the facility in her private parts. Wheelis was arrested and tested positive for controlled substances.

Officials say Wheelis also distributed the drugs to other female inmates. A media release says one of the inmates, Rivera, confessed to having a bag of drugs in her cell. The investigation began after her confession.

All of the women charged tested positive for methamphetamine and, all of them had been incarcerated for a lengthy period of time, indicating that they acquired drugs and used them while incarcerated, the media release writes.

Wheelis and Rivera have both been charged with not only possessing contraband in the prison, but also distributing contraband within the prison.