NORRISTOWN, Pa. -- Two inmates, along with several co-conspirators, are facing charges for allegedly attempting to smuggle drugs inside of a county prison.
The Montgomery County District Attorney Kevin R. Steele announced charges against inmate Mason Hall, 22, and three co-conspirators, inmate Luis Valazquez, 37; Latashia Lucas, 31, of Norristown and Patrick Perna, 21, of Norristown.
The group is facing charges related to a scheme to get papers soaked with illegal drugs into Montgomery County Corrections Facility, Steele said in a press release Thursday.
The Montgomery County Detective Bureau received information about a possible conspiracy to smuggle illegal drugs into the facility. As a result, authorities launched an investigation and found that the case involved a conspiracy between two inmates housed in the maximum security section of the prison, Hall and Valasquez, and two outside of the prison, Perna and Lucas, the release said.
The inmates’ plan was to sell paper sprayed with synthetic marijuana, according to the release.
Detectives recovered a hand-written letter from Hall to Perna, dated Dec. 11, 2021, describing in detail the scheme to smuggle drugs into the prison by spraying them with controlled substances. Hall mentioned his goal of making $100,000 from the sales before going upstate, the release said.
The investigation found that the first attempt to smuggle drugs into the prison was by Lucas. About a month after Valazquez was arrested, according to Lucas, she received a piece of construction paper at her home.
Valazquez allegedly instructed Lucas to have her children draw on the paper and then send it to him in prison. Lucas did as she was instructed, but the paper was rejected by prison officials on Nov. 3, 2021 and returned to Lucas. Records show this rejection was because “crayon colored artwork not permitted in facility.”
About three weeks after this attempt, Lucas was the conduit to get the drug-sprayed paper to Perna, at the direction of Hall and Valazquez. Perna then mailed a hand-written letter on Nov. 15, 2021, to Hall, which was intercepted by prison officials and not delivered due to a “stained” look. It was returned to Perna’s home and recovered there by detectives during the execution of a search warrant.
Testing on the letter revealed it actually was sprayed with cocaine, the release said.
Hall has been in MCCF since being arrested on Oct. 18, 2019, on charges of rape, involuntary deviate sexual intercourse, sexual assault, and several other charges related to the gunpoint sexual assault of a woman jogging at the Norristown Farm Park on the morning of Aug. 1, 2017 leaving behind his DNA, according to the release.
Hall pled guilty to several of those charges and is scheduled to be sentenced on March 2, 2022.
New felony charges against Hall and Valazquez are Attempted Possession of Contraband by an Inmate, Conspiracy, Attempted Sale of Controlled Substance to an Inmate and related charges.
They were arraigned and had a bail set to $77 since both Hall and Valazquez were in MCCF on high bail with other cases, according to the release.
The preliminary hearing for these two defendants is set for the morning of Feb. 15.
Lucas and Perna were arraigned on felony charges of conspiracy, attempted Sale of Controlled Substance to an Inmate and other related charges, the released said.
Lucas and Perna's bail was set to $50,000 unsecured and they were released.
Their preliminary hearing is on the morning of Feb. 8.