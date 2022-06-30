FALLS TWP., Pa. - Flames shot high into the sky as a junkyard burned Thursday afternoon.
Video from WPVI captured the intense fire in Falls Township in Bucks County.
There's no word on what started the fire.
And no word on any injuries.
