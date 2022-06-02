POTTSTOWN, Pa. - It's been one week since the Pottstown house explosion that took the lives of four kids and their grandmother inside their Hale Street home.
The cause of the tragedy is still uncertain, but investigators from the Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission have been working to bring everyone some answers.
"They're responding as good as they can," said neighbor Jakkar Colon. "I hope they're taking the correct actions to prevent anything like this from happening again."
Here's how the investigation has progressed: We're told that when the explosion happened, the safety division of the Public Utility Commission collected preliminary information from residents, responders, and utilities.
Since then, the investigation has grown to the state and federal level, as they look for not only a cause, but whether or not state or federal pipeline safety regulations were violated.
As people wait for answers, the Borough of Pottstown has come together for the family and others in surrounding homes during this difficult time.
"We are grouping together organizations to get the resources to have when people need it. So we're setting up counseling services and financial funds for the displaced families," said Pottstown Mayor Stephanie Henrick.
"Pottstown has got your back," Colon said. "The community is definitely pulling its resources together for you guys."
We're told this full investigation could take up to a year or more before we have answers. If any health or public safety concerns for neighbors come up along the way, they will be notified immediately.