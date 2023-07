WHITEMARSH TWP., Pa. - Investigators are still looking into what caused Tuesday's train derailment in Montgomery County.

Cars from a CSX freight train went off the tracks in Whitemarsh Township.

Crews are still working Tuesday to clear the wreck.

Officials say the train was hauling silicone pellets, a liquid fertilizer and a carcinogenic de-greasing chemical.

Only some pellets leaked.

Officials say there is no danger to the public.