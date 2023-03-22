PHILADELPHIA - Inside Philadelphia's Penn Museum's Middle East galleries, priceless pieces from Iraq are showcased. Each gives visitors a face-to-face connection with the country.

"You love doing this, you like giving this tour?" I said to Yaroub Al-Obaidi.

"Absolutely, because to engage with people is something amazing," he said while walking through the gallery.

Since 2018, the 45-year-old Iraqi native, artist, and scholar has been a global guide, giving info on artifacts and personal insights into Iraqi life.

He spoke to us about living in Baghdad while trying to get his masters and PH.D during all-out war.

"When you live there, I stopped counting how many car bombings I survived, how many side bombings," he described.

Obaidi, who fled the country in 2007 after he says men came to his home asking for him, due to him being in the arts, remembers March 20, 2003, the day the U.S. invaded, and the sentiment running through his country.

"We think that we will be the state number 51, we feel that we are going to be open to the world again," he said.

But, he says the sentiment faded, especially after then-President George W. Bush declared mission accomplished just six weeks after American forces entered, but the war would continue on for eight years.

"You know, their mission to be completed. I mean, you know, like to have the real democracy, you know, because this is the promise," he said.

Yaroub says this wasn't done, and 20 years later political corruption is now disguised as democracy inside the country. Obaidi arrived in Philadelphia in 2016 and credits Iraqi-American artist Michael Rakowitz as introducing him to the area art scene.

He says he's grateful for the city's embrace, but admits that if not for the war Iraq would still be home.

"Not regrets. I just saved my life. Then my journey led me here to Philadelphia, so I just take it positively," he said.