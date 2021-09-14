WASHINGTON - Residents in some southeastern Pennsylvania counties affected by flooding and damage from Ida are eligible for tax relief.
Filing and payment deadlines that fall on or after Aug. 31 are now extended to Jan. 3, 2022, the IRS said Tuesday.
People who live or have a business in Bucks, Chester, Delaware, Montgomery, Philadelphia and York counties and were affected by the heavy rainfall and flooding qualify for the extension.
The disaster declaration issued recently by the Federal Emergency Management Agency allowed the IRS to provide the relief.
The IRS automatically identifies taxpayers in the covered area, but those outside the listed counties should call the IRS disaster hotline at 866-562-5227 to request the tax relief.
The remnants of Hurricane Ida brought heavy rain and flooding to the region Aug. 31 into Sep. 1.