POTTSTOWN, Pa. - A Pottstown neighborhood is in shambles Friday following a house explosion that happened on Thursday night.

"I didn't sleep all night, just wondering what's next," said neighbor Gilberto Santiago.

"The sound of the explosion went throughout the town," he added. "It's not something you're used to."

Five people lost their lives in the massive blast, four of whom were children. Two were left injured.

"It breaks your heart," said neighbor Will Santiago.

A twin home was destroyed, and several other homes close by were severely damaged. The cause is still unknown.

Neighbors say they can't believe that the homes and people they'd drive by every day are now gone.

"We don't want this to happen to nobody," said Gilberto. "It's very painful, it's like, I don't know them but it feels like it's one of ours, because they're human."

"It's eye opening to life and makes you appreciate the little things in life that's going on," Will said.

Now they're offering support to any family members that may need it.

"If there's anything we can do don't hesitate," Gilberto said.

On top of support from surrounding neighbors, the Red Cross says they're helping with shelter, food, and emotional support for anyone that needs it. 

