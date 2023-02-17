ROYERSFORD, Pa. - Ever since community members learned of Jennifer Brown's murder, many have been doing something to keep her memory alive. A martial arts teacher from her town is using his skills to teach women in the community to defend themselves, while raising funds for the family.

Women from Jennifer Brown's community spent their Friday night learning new moves, to ultimately protect themselves.

It was all in memory of Brown, who officials say was murdered in early January. Her friend and business associate, Blair Watts, was arrested in connection with the killing.

"I don't think that he was someone people would suspect to be violent, especially since they knew each other," Kelly Maskrey, from Limerick Township, said.

"It seemed she trusted him," Katie Capetola, also from Limerick Township, said. "So it could happen to anybody."

The women who spoke with 69 News at the class didn't know Brown personally. But they, like most others in the community, now know of her.

"Scary, very close to home," Capetola said.

That's why the owner of Legacy Karate Academy in Royersford decided to hold self-defense classes, teaching simple tips to women in the community.

The two-hour class was originally only offered on Saturday. But all three classes sold out immediately, so Grand Master Eric Versland, who owns the academy, added a fourth class Friday night.

All the money raised from the $25 donation fee will go straight to Jennifer Brown's family.

"A lot of people were putting things in their business windows for support, things like that," Versland said. "But I thought that I had something much more to give back to the community."

Versland is a seventh-degree black belt and he's a member of Brown's community.

"I'm trying to teach these guys stuff that is simple and effective," he said. "To empower the women in some kind of way where they didn't feel like they had to walk around and maybe feel like more of a victim or more nervous about what's going on."

And in just two hours, the women walked away with some new skills.

"I didn't realize how easy it was to break out of a wrist grip," Maskrey said, "so that was a really valuable skill so far."

"I've learned that with just the palm of your hand and the sole of your foot, you have some really good defenses," Deb Keller, from Upper Salford Township, said. "You don't need bats and clubs and equipment."

All three of Saturday's classes are already fully sold out, but if anybody wants to stop by to make a donation toward the family they can do so between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m.

People can also donate to her family online.