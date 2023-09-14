PHILADELPHIA - It's the first home game of the season at the Linc, with the birds coming off a win against the Patriots on Sunday.

And you could say it's added to the confidence levels in Philadelphia.

"Of course I'm confident," said fan Chris Trainer, from New Jersey.

For some, Thursday night's home opener is their first game ever.

"I was on the fence and I said, lets' see, they said let's do it. I said let's do it," said Michael Bronsky, from New Jersey.

"I think once we get in there it'll be electric."

And of course, what's a Philadelphia sporting event without a little chirping.

"If I was a Giants fan, I'd be scared to death to step in here. They're soft. They can't handle the heat over here basically," said one fan.

The Minnesota Vikings are in town Thursday night, and fans have their predictions.

"Kirk Cousins probably gets about 6 sacks, 3 picks. Hurts probably will throw 4 touchdowns. That sounds good."

"I think Jalen Hurts throws for 300 yards, I think he has a dominant performance, and I think we just gonna show why we're the best team in the league. Tonight."