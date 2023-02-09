PHOENIX, Ariz. – As fans piled into the Phoenix Convention Center to kick off the Super Bowl Experience Thursday night, 69 News anchor Wendy Davis asked some of those wearing green why Eagles fans sometimes have a bad reputation.
Their answer in a nutshell: Other teams and their fans are jealous of Eagles fans.
They also made the case for why Eagles fans stand out — in a good way — among all others:
"We're passionate about our team, and we love our city."
"We're the best. The loudest fans and the most knowledgeable in the NFL."
"I mean, just our personality overall, our rowdiness and just the way we all have everyone's back no matter what."
"I think we're rowdier. We're definitely better sports fans. We're very passionate about our sports."
"We're the real deal. I'm a diehard Bird."
"I think the heart. It's all Philly, all the time. Go Birds."
In addition to their passion and knowledge, Eagles fans say they are proud of Philadelphia and their home state, and they plan to let Kansas City fans know all weekend long.