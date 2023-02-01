QUAKERTOWN, Pa. - It's not every day your team gets to go to the Super Bowl. It's also not every day you get to see one of the players on your Super Bowl-bound team, in the flesh.

At both Richland Elementary School and Neidig Elementary School on Wednesday, Britain Covey, wide receiver and punt returner with the Philadelphia Eagles, paid a visit.

"I remember looking out to the athletes that would come," Covey said. "And when they were good examples it meant a lot to me and to my parents. And so, I always wanted to do that if I ever got the chance."

"It's like, really emotional," Jameson McKenna, a third grader at Neidig Elementary School, said. "Seeing the Eagles player this close up."

It's the Eagles' first appearance in the Super Bowl since 2018, capping off the 2017 season. And in Britain Covey's first year as an Eagle, it's his first Super Bowl ever.

"I don't know what I don't know," Covey said. "I've talked to some of my teammates who have been in the league for 10 years and they've never even come close to a Super Bowl. So, I feel lucky that I have my rookie year."

Some students got a chance to ask Covey questions. The schools Covey visited teach leadership principals based on a curriculum Covey's grandfather, Stephen, authored.

Stephen Covey wrote "7 Habits of Highly Effective People." Students at the two Quakertown schools are learning leadership principles through the work of the "Leader in Me" process, which is based on Covey's grandfather's work.

"It makes me tear up whenever I come back here," Covey said. "I love when I see that people are still using it, because it really is timeless principles, they'll never go out of date."

Covey spoke about that, along with other fun facts about himself.

"Did you know I'm the smallest member on my team?" Covey said, as he took on questions from the large crowd of students, most decked out in green and many holding signs.

But as for the students: "They'll never remember anything I say," Covey said, "but the feeling that they felt, is what I hope to capture."

69 News asked students what stuck with them, when Covey spoke.

"That he is a great Eagles player," fifth grader at Neidig Elementary, Sofia Gehris, said.

"He said that, always follow your dreams," McKenna said.

The students may not remember what he said about leadership habits, but it seems they'll remember the impact he had, for years to come.