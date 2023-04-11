HORSHAM, Pa. - A Montgomery County community is in shock Tuesday night.

Neighbors in Horsham say they're heartbroken to learn an 11-year-old has died, and his death is being investigated by police.

Jarrett Road Park is across the street from where the Montgomery County District Attorney says a young boy was found dead, locked in the master bedroom of his house.

Officials say the boy's father called 911 Tuesday morning after finding him.

People come to the park to walk, bike, and get fresh air. They say the neighborhood is nice, so the boy's death comes as a complete shock.

An 11-year-old found dead, locked inside the master bedroom of his home, leaves neighbors off the 500 block of Privet Road in Horsham saying you just never know what's going on behind closed doors.

"It's very tragic," said Ed Smith, a neighbor. "Surprising. Very nice people. Good neighbors."

Smith and his wife, Diane, have lived in the community for decades. They say they've known the boy's mom for 43 years.

"Since she was a little kid," explained Diane. "She was very nice. She would see our trash can out there and bring it up for us when we're away. It's strange."

It's why they were stunned when they heard the woman's black Toyota Highlander was found partially submerged in the ocean off Cape May, New Jersey - some 120 miles away from their neighborhood - while police were still inside the home investigating.

"We had public works pull the vehicle out of the ocean," explained Cape May Manager Mike Voll. "Once the police ran the license plate and serial number of the vehicle, we found that the vehicle was wanted in Montgomery County."

A short time later, investigators say the woman was found alive in Wildwood Crest.

"It's gut wrenching," said Maria Mezzanotte of Chalfont, Bucks County. "It's just horrible to think about."

Like many people we spoke with, Mezzanotte has questions about what happened, but she's confident police will get answers.

She walks at Jarrett Road Park with her 10-year-old daughter often.

"It's not something I would've expected around here," added the mother. "It's quiet around here. It's shocking."

Mezzanotte believes it's an isolated incident, citing the fact that police said the public is not in danger. The Smiths are waiting to learn more, too.

"Don't want to jump to any conclusions. Let the situation play out," added Ed Smith.

The Montgomery County District Attorney's Office says the boy had spent the night with his mother before he was found.

Neighbors described him as quiet and smart. They'd see him outside playing and helping to shovel snow.

As of Tuesday night, no charges have been filed.