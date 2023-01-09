Friends, family and the community surrounding missing Montgomery County woman Jennifer Brown have been coming together to try to bring her home safe.

"I've been racking my brain," Brown's friend Tiffany Barron said.

"I know it sounds silly, but I even said, did she disappear, did she vanish, like I just can't make sense of it. It's just so many questions and unanswered questions, and every night I go to sleep and there's something else I'm thinking."

Barron says she's been best friends with Brown for 30 years. She's trying to make sense of the 43-year-old's sudden disappearance.

"She's not a walker," Barron said. "She's not someone to exercise, she's not even someone who really likes to drive at night or come out at night."

Brown was last heard from a week ago on Tuesday.

"We're going into a week tomorrow, so we're pretty desperate," Barron said.

Brown's family recently upped the reward for information leading to finding her to $15,000.

"In hopes that that'll get more people talking," Barron said. "You know or wanting to really report anything suspicious or any little tidbit of information."

The community is also trying to bring Brown home.

"Montgomery County seems to be pretty big, so everybody's kind of chipping in and helping out," Barron said. "It's overwhelmingly warming. And it gives us a lot of hope, it's comforting."

Some members even handed out flyers at the last Philadelphia Eagles game. It was shown on the Facebook page "Help Bring Jennifer Brown Home," which has nearly 2,000 members.

"That page on Facebook was made by her wonderful community, her neighbors," Barron said. "And they've been very helpful."

Neighbors held a candlelight vigil right outside Brown's home Saturday.

"A lot of people were there," next-door neighbor Kathleen Cocca told 69 News. "I was surprised myself because it wasn't people just right in our little section here, looked like people from the other side came over in that."

Now, nearly a week after Brown was last seen, neighbors say Brown's car is still parked outside. Officials say her car keys, wallet, purse and work cellphone were found inside her home after she went missing.

Friends and neighbors tell 69 News Brown's home was locked with her keys inside, but her car door was unlocked.

"Her car, she never would leave her car unlocked," Barron said. "She always locked her car. Her front door? You could catch that unlocked. But that car was always locked. So that was very odd."

Officials are asking anyone with any information that might help locate Brown to please contact the Limerick Township Police at 610-495-7909 or Montgomery County Detectives at 610-226-5553.