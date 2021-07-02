WARMINSTER, Pa. | This past Saturday, June 26, Sauers Cares hosted an event in collaboration with Jamison Elementary and the Ford family for the creation of an autistic support playground at Jamison Elementary School.
The playground is being built in memory of Renee Ford to support autistic students in Bucks county, officials say.
Jamison Elementary staff and community members say they came together in honor of Renee, a former Jamison Elementary staff member who passed away in 2021 after a battle with cancer.
The project was created to enhance the existing playground with sensory enriching features and fulfill the individual sensory needs of each student. Volunteers worked Saturday to install a fountain, barefoot walkway, benches and planters.
Renee was an integral part of the Jamison Elementary family and represented the good in the school, community, and world, according to her teachers and peers. She carried herself with grace, class, professionalism, and a willingness to always put others first they say. Her service to others is something that will never be forgotten.
“While no recognition would ever be enough, Jamison Elementary teamed up with Sauers Cares and devised a plan to build a Sensory Playground for our students on the spectrum. On 6/26 phase 1 of our plan was implemented. Truly amazing work by a group of volunteers.”-Matt Croyle, Principal at Jamison Elementary
This project, valued at over $40,000 with no cost to the school, was made possible by the generous contributions from our local businesses and community members, officials say. Phase two of the playground project is set to take place later this summer.
It will incorporate additional sensory items including musical instruments and a tactile wall. A memorial tile wall with footprints from volunteers will also be added.
Project officials say they would like to thank community sponsors who donated time, effort and funds to the sensory garden and playground in order to make it a huge success that will be enjoyed for generations to come.