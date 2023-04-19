JPMorgan Chase may be bucking the trend of regional bank closings.

America's biggest bank has opened a branch at The Hive, a City Center Investment Corp. building at 107 N. Seventh St. in Allentown, and a downtown Bethlehem office is under consideration.

Now, the New York City-based bank may be preparing to open in Bucks County. A federal bank regulator says JPMorgan is considering the southwest corner of West Trenton Avenue and Plaza Boulevard in Morrisville for a branch. That site is across from a CVS pharmacy.

A JPMorgan spokesman said information on the Morrisville site would not be available until later this year. Details have also not been made public on the potential Bethlehem site at the Farr Building, Broad and New streets. That corner location was most recently a Fidelity Bank office.

Banks have closed branches in the region and across the U.S. as mobile banking draws more customers.

What is now JPMorgan has many predecessors. It was founded in New York City in 1877 as Chase Bank, in honor of Salmon Chase, Abraham Lincoln's Secretary of the Treasury. The bank traces its roots even further back, to 1799.

Today's JPMorgan Chase was created in 2000 by the merger of Chase Manhattan Corp. and J.P. Morgan & Co.

JPMorgan Chief Executive Officer has a lot in common with John Pierpont Morgan, the Gilded Age financier. Morgan advised the federal government during financial panics, and when Silicon Valley Bank failed March 10, Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen called Dimon.

JPMorgan is the biggest of America's "Big Four" banks, which include Bank of America, Citibank and Wells Fargo.

Shares in JPMorgan are traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol JPM. The closing price Tuesday was $141.40. The bank's current market capitalization (share price times number of shares outstanding) is $413.2 billion.