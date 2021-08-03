POTTSTOWN, Pa. - Murder charges against a Pottstown man in a fatal shooting back in March 2019 have been dismissed.
A judge dismissed charges of first-degree murder, conspiracy to commit murder, third-degree murder, possessing instruments of crime, and receiving stolen property against Elijah Davis, according to court documents.
Authorities have no plans to refile the charges.
The judge upheld charges against three other people in the shooting death: Jaquan Lee, Kyshan Brinkley, and Derrick Goins, according to court paperwork. All three face murder charges.
A murder trial for Lee, Brinkley, and Goins is set to start in January 2022.
The charges center around the shooting death of Keith Robinson on March 30, 2019.
Pottstown police had found Robinson dead in his car of multiple gunshot wounds, the Montgomery County district attorney's office said. Robinson was shot through the window of his vehicle at the corner of Walnut Street and York Street, the DA's office said.