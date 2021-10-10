Indigenous Peoples Columbus-Holidays

FILE - This June 17, 2020 file photo shows Philadelphia police at Marconi Plaza near the Columbus statue in Philadelphia. Monday, Oct. 11, 2021 federal holiday dedicated to Christopher Columbus continues to divide those who view the explorer as a representative of Italian Americans’ history and those horrified by an annual tribute that ignores the native people whose lives and culture were forever changed by colonialism.

 Alejandro A. Alvarez - member image share, The Philadelphia Inquirer

PHILADELPHIA (AP) - A judge has ruled that Philadelphia must remove a plywood box covering a statue of Christopher Columbus that the city has been trying to remove from a park since the explorer became a focus amid nationwide demonstrations against racial injustice.

The Philadelphia Inquirer reports that Common Pleas Court Judge Paula Patrick issued her ruling Friday in response to a request by the Friends of Marconi Plaza.

Mayor Jim Kenney’s administration quickly filed notice that it would appeal and won't remove the box in the meantime.

Supporters of the 144-year-old statue are threatening to remove it themselves.

Tags

NOTE: Facebook is currently experiencing technical issues which are preventing us from displaying comments at this time
Comments disabled.