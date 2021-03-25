SOUTH COVENTRY TWP., Pa. — The woman accused of setting a fire that destroyed an apartment complex in North Coventry Township, Chester County, was back in court Thursday.
Toni Kirk, 30, waived her right to a preliminary hearing, which meant the prosecution didn't need to present evidence for the court to determine whether a crime was committed at the Ashwood Apartments on July 30, 2020.
"I have nightmares," fire victim Wendy Connelly said after the hearing. "I wake up every morning wondering, 'Am I going to cry today?'"
Connelly and her husband, Dave, told 69 News they lost everything when the massive fire destroyed their home and 42 others.
"I had the family photos from the late 1800s, early 1900s," Connelly said through tears. "My mom's ashes. Everything that was my mom's; she passed away in 2011."
Prosecutors said they believe Kirk intentionally set her home, apartment 315, on fire around 7:20 p.m. that evening.
Court documents reveal Kirk allegedly admitted to investigators she was inside at the time, but she blamed another person for starting the fire.
North Coventry police officers, in court papers, said they believed Kirk was under the influence of drugs at the time they interviewed her.
"As I was heading up towards the third floor," Connelly recalled. "I saw Toni running down the stairs, and I see smoke on the ceiling just billowing."
Kirk was eventually charged with 250 counts of reckless endangerment, three counts of aggravated assault, and a list of other offenses.
She was arrested in New York, near the Pennsylvania border, in October. She has remained in jail, unable to post $2.5 million bail.
During Thursday's hearing, however, Judge John S. Hipple agreed to the defense's request to reduce Kirk's bail to $900,000 cash.
"If they can come up with $900,000," Dave Connelly said, "then I think that should be collateral for her actually paying everybody back."
At the conclusion of the hearing, Hipple allowed Kirk's mother to speak with her virtually since she presumably hasn't seen her in-person for some time. Kirk's mother declined to comment about what they discussed.
No lives were lost in the fire, but several people suffered smoke inhalation and other injuries that required hospitalization.