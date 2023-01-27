PHILADELPHIA - The fate of pro-life activist and Catholic ministry founder Mark Houck is now in the hands of the jury.

He's accused of pushing patient escort Bruce Love twice on October 13, 2021, the second time knocking him to the ground in front of a security camera that caught the whole thing.

Love got a bloody elbow from falling.

The federal prosecutors claim Houck pushed Love twice because Love was interfering with him talking with patients as they came and went from the Planned Parenthood clinic at Locust and 12th streets.

But Houck's defense argued it was Love that was instigating Houck, insulting him in front of his son and provoking a reaction.

A lot of the jury's decision is going to come down to their determination of whether Houck would have pushed Love regardless of his role as a reproductive health care worker.

If they find that the push had nothing to do with Love's patient escort role, they'll find Houck not guilty on both charges.

We have no timeline right now for when the jury will decide. The deliberations could last until Monday.

If they find Houck guilty of both counts, he could spend up to 11 years in prison.