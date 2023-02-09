POTTSTOWN, Pa. - The jury reached a verdict Thursday morning in the case of a man accused of shooting and killing 36-year-old Darrius Waller in Pottstown.

Gerald Ramos was found guilty of third-degree murder, according to the Montgomery County District Attorney's Office.

Authorities said Ramos walked over to Waller and shot him multiple times in his car before walking back to his home a few doors away in the 500 block of North Evans Street.

The Montgomery County DA's office said Ramos told detectives he was walking home from his brother's house when a car sped past him, nearly striking him. Ramos allegedly told police that made him "so angry."