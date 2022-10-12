POTTSTOWN, Pa. - A man accused in a deadly shooting in Pottstown has been found guilty.

Samir Bentley was convicted Wednesday of second-degree murder, and was sentenced to life in prison, according to the Montgomery County District Attorney's Office.

Ahmed Mohammed pleaded guilty last week to third-degree murder in the shooting. The DA's office said he will serve 23 to 46 years in prison.

Authorities said Robert Stiles was shot and robbed in the 400 block of East High Street in Pottstown in October of 2021. He died later at the hospital.

Bentley and Mohammad were arrested earlier this year in North Carolina.