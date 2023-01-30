PHILADELPHIA -- The jury has reached a verdict in the case of Mark Houck, the pro-life activist from Bucks County accused of violating the federal FACE Act when he pushed and injured a patient escort outside a Planned Parenthood in Philadelphia.

The jury found Houck not guilty of two counts of violating the Federal FACE Act Monday.

Mark Houck found not guilty on both counts of violating the Federal FACE Act pic.twitter.com/bRKsBhrRUB — Rob Manch (@RobManch) January 30, 2023

The case centers on October 13, 2021. Houck is accused of pushing patient escort Bruce Love on two occasions. The second time, he knocked Love to the ground, injuring his elbow, wrist and hip. That second push was caught on camera.

Federal prosecutors said Houck violated the Freedom of Access to Clinic Entrances (FACE) act. That law makes it illegal to interfere with the job of a reproductive healthcare worker.

To find Houck guilty, the government needed to prove three things beyond a reasonable doubt:

- that Houck intentionally pushed Love, causing him bodily injury.

- that Houck interfered with Love's job as a reproductive healthcare worker.

- that Houck attacked Love specifically because he is a reproductive healthcare worker.

Houck's attorneys had said it was Houck and his son being harassed by Love, with Houck defending himself and his son.

