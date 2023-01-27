PHILADELPHIA - The jury says it is unable to make a decision in the case of Mark Houck as of Friday night.

He's the pro-life activist from Bucks County who's accused of pushing and injuring a patient escort outside a Planned Parenthood.

Court has officially adjourned until Monday.

The jury told the judge that they could not make any more progress Friday night. That means Houck will have to wait through the weekend wondering if this jury could eventually find him guilty, meaning he could spend up to 11 years in federal prison.

He's accused of pushing patient escort Bruce Love twice on October 13, 2021, the second time knocking him to the ground in front of a security camera that caught the whole thing.

Love got a bloody elbow from falling.

The federal prosecutors claim Houck pushed Love twice because Love was interfering with him talking with patients as they came and went from the Planned Parenthood clinic at Locust and 12th streets.

But Houck's defense argued it was Love that was instigating Houck, insulting him in front of his son and provoking a reaction.

A lot of the jury's decision is going to come down to their determination of whether Houck would have pushed Love regardless of his role as a reproductive health care worker.

If they find that the push had nothing to do with Love's patient escort role, they'll find Houck not guilty on both charges.