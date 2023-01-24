PHILADELPHIA - Songs and prayers line the sidewalk outside the federal courthouse in Philadelphia as jurors are selected for the trial of Mark Houck.

Houck is the president and founder of a religious organization called The King's Men.

On October 13, 2021, Houck was outside the Planned Parenthood Elizabeth Blackwell Women's Clinic when a altercation with a clinic volunteer happened. Court documents say Houck forcefully pushed the 72-year-old volunteer to the ground and that the volunteer was injured.

Houck disputes that, saying he and his 12-year-old son were praying the Rosary when the volunteer approached and became aggressive with his son. Houck maintains he was only defending himself and his son.

Jurors are expected to see video. Attorneys have asked the judge to decide if emails sent to Planned Parenthood officials after the altercation should also be seen by jurors.

It's unclear if Houck will testify. But his supporters say they are confident of the outcome.

"Once the jury hears the case the 12 jurors that we know praise God, that he is going to be set free, so free at last, free at last. God Almighty free at last," said Devlin.

Previously, the U.S. attorney's office released a statement, saying "Violating the FACE Act by committing a physical assault is a serious crime for which the FBI will work to hold offenders accountable."

Houck was arrested last September by federal agents at his Kintnersville home.

Testimony begins Wednesday at 9:30 a.m.

If convicted, Houck could face 11 years in prison and a $350,000 fine.