A Bucks County man is facing more than a decade behind bars for an incident that happened outside of a Planned Parenthood more than a year ago.

Jury selection began Tuesday morning for Mark Houck at a courthouse in Philadelphia.

He is accused of violating the Freedom of Access to Clinic Entrances Act, otherwise known as the FACE Act, after he allegedly shoved a Planned Parenthood volunteer outside of a clinic in 2021.

"Basically prevents individuals from gathering outside abortion clinics," said John Waldron, a criminal defense lawyer who is not involved in Houck's case. "The law has found they're not able to harass, or prohibit, or intimidate these individuals from entering these clinics."

Some people say he's being targeted for his pro-life views.

On October 13, 2021, Houck and his son were outside of a Planned Parenthood clinic in Philadelphia saying the Rosary when his defense lawyer says a volunteer escort approached them.

"He came out of his way, 50 feet down, and engaged Mr. Houck's son, not Mr. Houck himself, but his 12-year-old son, and was saying vile things," said Matt Heffron, attorney.

After asking the gentleman to leave Houck's son alone, Heffron says he came back a second time to berate him, and that's when things got physical.

"As a father, Mark had enough of it and he shoved the guy and the guy fell down and scraped his knee as far as I know," Heffron said.

Houck's defense team says he was not obstructing anyone's opportunity to enter the building.

But, prosecutors argue that anyone involved in reproductive health services is protected by the use of physical force.

"It would also cover individuals that work there volunteers, physicians, nurses and other individuals that are employed there," said Waldron, speaking about the FACE Act in general.

The case garnered national attention after the U.S. Department of Justice decided to charge Houck with a federal crime, despite the case getting dropped at the state level.

Waldron says choosing a fair and unbiased jury could be difficult, considering how emotionally charged the abortion issue is.

"If they have a position one way or the other on abortion, that may come through in the ultimate verdict," Waldron said.

The DOJ filed charges against nearly 30 pro-life activists last year for violating the FACE act.

The law went largely unused in 2020 and 2021, but saw a resurgence after Roe v. Wade was overturned.

Houck has pleaded not guilty.

The trial is expected to run through Friday.