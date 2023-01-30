PHILADELPHIA -- The jury is still deadlocked in the case of Mark Houck. He's the pro-life activist from Bucks County accused of violating the federal FACE Act when he pushed and injured a patient escort outside a Planned Parenthood in Philadelphia.

Jurors could not come to a decision on Friday, but the court reconvened Monday.

The attorneys in the case left the courtroom with the judge, and one by one, individual jurors have been getting escorted back as well.

It's not clear exactly what is being discussed, but there is a possibility the case ends in a hung jury.

The case itself centers on October 13, 2021. Houck is accused of pushing patient escort Bruce Love on two occasions.

The second time, he knocked Love to the ground, injuring his elbow, wrist and hip. That second push was caught on camera.

Federal prosecutors say Houck violated the Freedom of Access to Clinic Entrances (FACE) act. That law makes it illegal to interfere with the job of a reproductive healthcare worker.

To find Houck guilty, the government needs to prove three things beyond a reasonable doubt:

- that Houck intentionally pushed Love, causing him bodily injury.

- that Houck interfered with Love's job as a reproductive healthcare worker.

- that Houck attacked Love specifically because he is a reproductive healthcare worker.

If found guilty, Houck could spend up to 11 years in federal prison.

Houck's attorneys have said it was Houck and his son being harassed by Love, with Houck defending himself and his son.

In the case of a mistrial or a hung jury in Pennsylvania, defendants have the constitutional right not to be put on trial twice for the same crime. That's called Double Jeopardy.

But in some cases, where there was a mistrial that was outside of either side's control, a retrial is allowed. That would include a hung jury.

So, it depends on the outcome here as for what would be next for Houck's case.