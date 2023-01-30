PHILADELPHIA - The jury that will decide the fate of Mark Houck will be back in court Monday morning to continue deliberations.

Houck is a pro-life activist from Bucks County who is accused of shoving an escort during a demonstration outside a Planned Parenthood in Philadelphia in October 2021.

Houck says the volunteer was insulting him in front of his son.

He faces up to 11 years in prison.

On Friday night, the jury told the federal judge they were deadlocked.

They will try to reach a verdict Monday.