PERKASIE, Pa. -- A 15 year-old boy is being accused of making terroristic threats.

The juvenile, a CB West High School student, sent several messages via Snap Chat, to another student threatening to “shoot up” CB West, according to police.

Police said he also sent videos of previous mass shootings to the other student through SnapChat.

He provided the other student with an organized plan of the proposed attack and purportedly had access to weapons in his home, police said.

CBRPD officers arrested the juvenile Thursday.