E COVENTRY TWP., Pa. - A juvenile is in the hospital after jumping from the second floor of a home during a fire.

The fire broke out around 4:15 this afternoon on Ebelhare Road in East Coventry Township, Chester County.

Firefighters from Chester and Montgomery counties responded.

There was heavy damage to the home and several cars parked in the garage and on the driveway were destroyed.

At least a dozen firefighters were evaluated for heat exhaustion..

Fortunately, none of them were taken to the hospital.

Tags

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.