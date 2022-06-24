Beef jerky generic
POTTSTOWN, Pa. - A locally crafted gift store in Pottstown is recalling Righteous Felon Beef Jerky. 

The owner of K&T Emporium is urging the return of the beef jerky because the product may be contaminated with mold.

The product was sold in a variety of packaging formats to consumers from March 28th - June 23rd, says owner Trevor Waldspurger. 

The following products are being recalled:

  • Victorious B.I.G.
  • Bourbon Franklin
  • Voodoo Chile
  • Truffle-O Soldier
  • Maryland Monroe
  • Baby Blues BBQ
  • Habanero Escobar
  • OG Hickory

Waldspurger says to return recalled products to K&T Emporium for a full refund or to discard the product.

If illnesses are involved, you should contact your healthcare provider and report all illnesses and images of the product to trevor@ktemporium.com.

For more information, consumers may visit the American Meat Institute website.

