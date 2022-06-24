POTTSTOWN, Pa. - A locally crafted gift store in Pottstown is recalling Righteous Felon Beef Jerky.
The owner of K&T Emporium is urging the return of the beef jerky because the product may be contaminated with mold.
The product was sold in a variety of packaging formats to consumers from March 28th - June 23rd, says owner Trevor Waldspurger.
The following products are being recalled:
- Victorious B.I.G.
- Bourbon Franklin
- Voodoo Chile
- Truffle-O Soldier
- Maryland Monroe
- Baby Blues BBQ
- Habanero Escobar
- OG Hickory
Waldspurger says to return recalled products to K&T Emporium for a full refund or to discard the product.
If illnesses are involved, you should contact your healthcare provider and report all illnesses and images of the product to trevor@ktemporium.com.
For more information, consumers may visit the American Meat Institute website.