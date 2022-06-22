POTTSTOWN, Pa. - A new business in Montgomery County is open for business. K&T Emporium celebrated their grand opening on June 17.
The TriCounty Area Chamber of Commerce joined owners Trevor Waldspurger and Kyle Stewart for a ribbon-cutting ceremony at 10 S. Hanover Street in Pottstown.
K&T Emporium is a locally crafted gift store, featuring items made locally.
The shop is open on Wednesdays and Thursdays from noon to 7 p.m., Fridays and Saturdays from 10 a.m. - 9 p.m. and Sundays from 11 a.m. - 7 p.m.