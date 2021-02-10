EAST GREENVILLE, Pa. – As Knoll Chairman and CEO, Andrew Cogan, and CFO, Charles Rayfield, stated in their annual letter to shareholders, “2020 was a year of unimaginable challenge.” All important financial results declined for the fourth quarter and full year 2020.
Nevertheless, the international manufacturer of design-forward furniture and fixtures for the office and home managed to turn a profit.
In addition to reporting on financial results, the executives delivered a thought-provoking commentary on the future of the white-collar workplace.
Cogan and Rayfield credit Knoll’s long-term strategy of diversifying its sources of revenue, both organically and through acquisition, away from a sole dependence on commercial workplace sales with fluid brands that can pivot between sectors.
Sales to residential end users represented over a third of total revenue, up from a fifth just a year ago. These sales increased 34% from prior year levels to a record $107 million in the fourth quarter, and increased over 20%, to $335 million, for the full year 2020.
This helped to offset a 22% decline in commercial workplace sales in 2020 and resulted in total revenues of $1.236 billion down, 13.4% vs prior year. For the quarter, sales of $312.9 million declined 15.8% vs 2019 year driven by a 30% decline in workplace sales.
“We are particularly proud of the progress we made on our corporate social responsibility and diversity and inclusion initiatives," wrote Cogan and Rayfield, “including a robust sustainability report prepared in accordance with Global Reporting (GRI) standards; a new scholarship for Black design students; our partnership with Habitat for Humanity and important diversity hires on both our Board of Directors and senior leadership team.”
Strategic Actions
Knoll took important steps to reset its cost structure in terms of both manufacturing costs, which were reduced by approximately $10 million annually with the closing of its Grand Rapids manufacturing site and the pending consolidation of North American warehouse locations in mid-2021.
The company achieved approximately $25 million of operating expense reductions, including headcount, travel and entertainment, variable incentive and other discretionary expenses while protecting core digital and product development initiatives.
These actions, combined with the favorable mix shift between residential and workplace, allowed the company to deliver double digit adjusted EBITDA (Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization) margins for the full year 2020 of 10.2%.
In addition, Knoll solidified its balance sheet with the $164 million convertible preferred offering to ensure the financial flexibility to both endure an extended period of soft commercial office activity while working harder to achieve the digital and residential initiatives.
Year-end net debt of $288 million and full year adjusted EBITDA of $126.7 million resulted in a leverage ratio of 2.3x well below the company’s 4.0x bank covenant. Liquidity remained strong with $334 million of available borrowings.
Addressing the COVID challenge and beyond
“Let’s be clear," Cogan and Rayfield wrote, “COVID-19 has had a dramatic short-term, and likely long-term, impact on the way we all live and work.”
In the short term, office demand, according to industry data, has plunged from between 22% to 38% monthly since the start of the pandemic. After a brief respite over the summer when it looked like more folks might be returning to the office, demand has been hit again as a second wave of the pandemic swept across North America and Europe. Therefore, workplace business continued to decline in the fourth quarter.
Cogan and Rayfield point out while data today show 60-80% of all office work is happening remotely, this will not be the case forever. They believe Knoll’s office business will continue to decline over the first half of 2021 as clients hold off on en masse returns to work while vaccines are being disseminated.
However, the executives are heartened by several factors that suggest a return to more normalized levels of demand and a rebound later in 2021. They see signs of stabilization of demand three quarters out and the prospect of double-digit growth four quarters out. Once there is more clarity on vaccine distribution, they believe, companies will start to firm up their return to work plans and activate workplace projects now on hold.
“In addition,” Cogan and Rayfield write, “we know that the workplace people return to won’t be the workplace they left. There will be a more permanent mix of in-person and virtual collaboration - what we call the ‘phygital’ workplace. Spaces will be de-densified and there will be a focus on spaces designed to allow for safe collaboration as well as individual focus.”
Cogan and Rayfield expect Knoll’s total market potential to actually increase in the medium-term as the company benefits from an equally profound and concomitant trend that Scott Galloway calls the “dispersal” of work, both in terms of where work takes place, whether it be in the home or in the office, and geographically between cities and suburbs.
This has already acted as an accelerant on the company’s work from home e-commerce sales and overall residential activity, and they believe permanently upsizes the market potential for Knoll and its brands that target the WFH (work from home) and residential markets.
In the fourth quarter the company experienced a continued acceleration in both its WFH e-commerce activity as well as across every single one of the residential brands and channels. Representing over 10% of total sales, up from less than 3% a year ago, e-commerce activity at both Fully and Knoll set quarterly records, growing 239% vs prior year.
Knoll expects that the WFH market will continue to grow in the years ahead. According to a recent Upwork study, managers estimate that 20% of all employees will to some extent remain remote and they expect an 87% increase in remote work over the next 4 years.
KnollStudio residential e-commerce business, while much smaller than Fully, also set quarterly records and, when combined with our other residential channels in North America and Europe, delivered just under $90 million in full year revenue, which is up again from prior year.
The standalone launch of muuto.com in North America is scheduled for the back half of 2021 together with a Muuto pop-up space in New York City.
HOLLY HUNT experienced strong growth as the digital reinvention of the to-the-trade marketplace, which HOLLY HUNT singularly serves so well, is gaining momentum.
“If you believe, as we do,” wrote Cogan and Rayfield, “that the future of the workplace ecosystem will be all about flexibility as to where and when one works, then those with balanced work from home (WFH), work in office (WINO) and residential portfolios, combined with omnichannel distribution capabilities (including dealers for complex enterprise clients, direct to consumer and small to mid-size business (SMB) e-commerce channels, digital to the trade capabilities and traditional bricks and mortar residential shops and showrooms), will be the winners in the post-COVID landscape. Certainly, that is the Knoll we have been and continue to build.”
Knoll, Inc. (NYSE: KNL), makes an internationally recognized portfolio of design-driven brands which includes furniture, textiles, leathers, accessories, and architectural and acoustical elements. The Office segment includes a complete range of workplace products that address diverse workplace planning paradigms in North America and Europe. The Lifestyle segment is distributed in North America and Europe and includes iconic seating, lounge furniture, side, café, and dining chairs as well as conference, training and dining and occasional tables.