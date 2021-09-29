For the last time, Herman Miller Inc., which will re-named Miller Knoll, reported quarterly financial results. The new company, which officially came into existence July 19, 2021, is the result of the acquisition of the East Greenville-based Knoll by the Michigan-based Herman Miller, Inc. to create a leading manufacture of modern design office furniture.
Accounting for acquisitions is a complicated process. Companies usually prefer that you look at non-GAAP (Generally Accepted Accounting Principles) figures which are expressed as adjusted results. These exclude such arcane matters as the impact of special charges, acquisition and integration-related expenses, expense related to debt extinguishment, and intangible asset amortization. It is accepted practice to use adjusted results in a situation like that of Herman Miller’s acquisition of Knoll.
By some important measurements, like adjusted gross margin and adjusted earnings, it wasn’t a great quarter. However, sales exceeded analysts’ expectations and the stock price remained stable.
Going forward, Knoll will be reported as one of the company’s four business segments: the others are Global Retail, Americas Contract and International Contract.
Knoll Segment Results
The Knoll segment experienced positive order momentum in the quarter, with total orders increasing approximately 29% versus the prior year. Knoll North America workplace orders benefited from customers' return-to-work plans with particular focus on how to best support their employees in the new ecosystem of hybrid work. Additionally, overall mock- up (full-scale models) spending increased while new prospect additions grew 18% from the prior year. Taken together, they are key indicators of accelerating future growth.
Knoll reported that residential business experienced strong order growth in both North America and Europe in the quarter, bolstered by the one-year anniversary of Knoll's eCommerce platform and the recent consolidation of Scandinavian design company Muuto into the Knoll distribution systems to simplify the order process for dealers and customers.
In July, Knoll’s Holly Hunt brand introduced enhanced website functionality. Further expansion of the site later this year will offer textiles, leather, and wall coverings. Holly Hunt sustained strong growth through the calendar year and delivered the highest orders level in company history during the quarter.
Another Knoll brand, Fully, also introduced a new European eCommerce storefront in the quarter and saw its commercial business begin to rebound in the quarter.
The company said it is confident in its ability to generate $100 million of cost synergies within two years of closing, driven primarily by savings in procurement, Selling, General & Administrative, and supply chain costs. Miller Knoll also expects to generate significant synergies across the combined business through enhanced scale, cross-selling, and digital and eCommerce opportunities.
Herman Miller, Inc. Consolidated Results Highlights
Consolidated operating results for the three months ended August 28, 2021 included the results of Knoll beginning on July 19, 2021, the date the transaction closed.
First quarter consolidated net sales were $789.7 million, an increase of 26.0%, and an increase of 0.4% organically, the latter figure excluding the impact of the Knoll acquisition and foreign currency translation. Orders in the quarter of $916.5 million were up 64.8% compared to the prior year period and up 34.5% organically. Sales levels in the prior year period were elevated due to COVID-related manufacturing and retail studio shutdowns just prior to the quarter. resulting in higher backlog going into the quarter.
On an organic basis, demand trends reflected sequential improvement in orders of $59 million, up 8.5% as compared to the fourth quarter of fiscal 2021. The company said that while order demand was strong, its ability to produce and ship orders in the near-term was impacted by global supply chain and labor supply disruptions. The company estimates this adversely impacted net sales by approximately $30 million during the first quarter.
Gross margin for the quarter was 35.1% compared to 39.9% during the prior year period, reflecting higher commodity costs and other inflationary pressures. On an adjusted basis, excluding $6.3 million of adjustments related to fair value revaluation of inventory, adjusted gross margin was 35.9% compared to 40.0% in the prior year.
Operating margin for the quarter was -6.7% compared to 15.2% during the prior year period. On an adjusted basis, which excludes acquisition and integration charges of $68.9 million, the $6.3 million of revaluation of inventories, and $26.2 million of amortization related to the acquired Knoll intangible assets, consolidated operating margin was 6.2% compared to 15.3% in the prior year. Similar to net sales levels, prior year operating margin benefited from a combination of shipments of elevated backlog at the beginning of the quarter and swift spending reductions at the same time to navigate the global pandemic.
Herman Miller, Inc. reported a net loss per share of $0.93 in the first quarter compared to diluted earnings per share of $1.24 for the same period a year ago. The results in the current quarter include $1.42 per share related to non-comparable items. Adjusted earnings per share were $0.49 in the first quarter, compared to adjusted earnings per share of $1.24 for the same period a year ago.
During the quarter, the company entered into a new credit agreement, borrowing $1,115 billion to fund the Knoll acquisition. At the end of the first quarter, cash on hand and available on its revolving credit facility totaled $629.7 million.
Outlook
Miller Knoll’s second quarter fiscal 2022 guidance includes the full impact of Knoll for the quarter. The company expects sales in the second quarter of fiscal 2022 to come in between $1.025 billion and $1.065 billion. The mid-point of this range implies a revenue increase of 67% compared to the same quarter last fiscal year on a reported basis and 12% on an organic basis, excluding the impact of the Knoll acquisition and foreign currency translation. The company anticipates adjusted earnings per share to be between $0.55 and $0.61.
About Miller Knoll
The Miller Knoll brand portfolio includes Herman Miller, Knoll, Colebrook Bosson Saunders, DatesWeiser, DWR, Edelman Leather, Fully, Geiger, HAY, Holly Hunt, KnollExtra, Knoll Office, KnollStudio, KnollTextiles, Maars Living Walls, Maharam, Muuto, naughtone, and Spinneybeck|FilzFelt.