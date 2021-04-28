EAST GREENVILLE, Pa. – Nine days ago Knoll Inc., the international manufacturer of design-forward furniture and fixtures for the office and home, announced that they had entered into a definitive agreement under which Herman Miller Inc., Zeeland, Mich., a similar manufacturer, will acquire Knoll in a cash and stock transaction valued at $1.8 billion. The transaction is expected to close by the end of the third quarter 2021.
In light of this announcement, Knoll chose to release its first quarter 2021 results in a letter to shareholders and not hold a conference call with analysts.
Results were down considerably compared to the first quarter of 2020 although the company did manage to eke out an operating profit as well as show positive EBITDA (Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization).
Andrew B. Cogan, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, who will retire when the acquisition is completed, and Charles W. Rayfield, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, told fellow shareholders that one quarter into the year, their thesis around 2021 being a year of robust residential and consumer growth and a transitional year for the commercial contract business as clients return to the office later this year remains intact.
Knoll had $264.2 million of total sales, down from $340.0 million on the first quarter of 2020. Gross margins remained relatively flat at 36.2%. Combined with operating expense controls the company was able to generate upper single digit adjusted EBITDA margins of 8.2% and better than expected EPS (Earnings Per Share) performance.
Sales to residential end users represented almost 40% of revenue, up from 20% a year ago. These sales increased 46% over the prior year and helped reduce the first quarter net sales decline to just over 22%. Knoll believes the improvement in residential activity was broad based and is consistent with strong demand for interior design services as noted in the most recent American Society of Interior Designers report.
For the company’s Lifestyle segment, the strong residential performance drove bottom line adjusted EBITDA growth in the segment, with 15.7% adjusted EBITDA margins that were up 440 basis points from the prior year.
On the commercial front, Knoll believes they can start to see return-to-the-office activity materialize in its pipeline and forecasts. The Kastle Return to Work Barometer has improved from a low of 15% occupancy early this year to a mid-20% occupancy at the end of the first quarter.
Cogan and Rayfield also noted that the February Architecture Billings Index showed a notable uptick in design contracts and billings for the first time in over a year, moving into positive territory. This aligns with the significant jump in the number of new workplace opportunities Knoll recorded in March over February.
Also, Knoll’s own RFP (Request for Proposal) data is now consistently running up 25% over prior year levels and its sequential pipeline of orders activity increased 27%, with further sequential increases anticipated in the third and fourth quarter, with the fourth quarter pipeline up 64% from first quarter levels.
The Knoll executives noted the company is carefully monitoring operating expense levels and keeping an eye on growing inflationary pressures, most acutely in metals and logistics purchases. A price increase is going into effect in May and Knoll is looking at another increase in the fourth quarter if these pressures do not relent.
In addition, Knoll anticipates that the consolidation of multiple US distribution centers and warehouses into a single East Coast location will result in additional savings later this year and into 2022.
In closing, Cogan and Rayfield said, while Knoll works toward closing the proposed merger with Herman Miller, Inc., they believe Knoll has taken the worst of the COVID-19 hit and is now positioned for broad based success as commercial clients return to the office and investments in residential and digital initiatives continue to build on the momentum of the past year.
Business Segment Results
Effective as of the beginning of the first quarter of 2021, the company implemented a segment reorganization in order to more closely align its segment reporting with its current operating structure. The Company’s new reportable segments are: Workplace and Lifestyle.
The Workplace reportable segment reflects the reassignment of the Spinneybeck and KnollTextiles businesses from the Lifestyle segment, as well as the reassignment of the Europe Office business from the legacy Office segment to the Lifestyle segment.
The Lifestyle reportable segment is an aggregation of the Holly Hunt, Muuto, KnollStudio North America and Europe operating segments.
All unallocated expenses are included within Corporate.
Net sales in the first quarter for the Workplace segment were $150.4 million compared to $227.5 million in the prior year’s first quarter. Operating profit showed a loss of $3.6 million compared to a profit of $9.3 million in the first quarter of 2020. Adjusted EBITDA was $7.4 million compared to $25.7 million in 2020.
Net sales in the first quarter for the Lifestyles segment were $113.8 million compared to $112.5 million in the prior year’s first quarter. Operating profit was $12.8 million compared to $8.2 million in the first quarter of 2020. Adjusted EBITDA was $17.9 million compared to $12.8 million in 2020.
Knoll, Inc. (NYSE: KNL), makes an internationally recognized portfolio of design-driven brands which includes furniture, textiles, leathers, accessories, and architectural and acoustical elements. The Workplace segment includes a complete range of workplace products that address diverse workplace paradigms in North America and Europe. The Lifestyle segment is distributed in North America and Europe and includes iconic seating, lounge furniture, side, café, and dining chairs as well as conference, training and dining and occasional tables.