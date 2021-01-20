EAST GREENVILLE, Pa. - Knoll, Inc. is expanding in Montgomery County.

The designer and manufacturer of workplace and residential furniture is relocating a manufacturing line from Michigan to its East Greenville facility, announced Gov. Tom Wolf in a news release Wednesday.

The project is expected to create at least 138 new, full-time jobs.

Headquartered in East Greenville, the company is taking a three-step relocation approach to expand, which started in 2020 and is continuing in 2021.

Knoll plans to relocate and expand its Allentown mixing center facility to a site close to the East Greenville location. It previously relocated its textile team from East Greenville to a new facility near Quakertown, Bucks County.

