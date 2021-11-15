PHILADELPHIA — A powerful Philadelphia labor leader and a city council member were found guilty Monday of conspiracy charges in their corruption trial.
The conviction followed a lengthy FBI investigation. Prosecutors said Johnny "Doc" Dougherty kept Bobby Henon, a union electrician-turned-Philadelphia City Council member, on the payroll to help his union keep a tight grip on construction jobs.
Both men were acquitted of some counts. Dougherty faces at least one more federal trial stemming from a sweeping 2019 indictment.
Defense lawyers insisted that there had been no undue influence and argued that the city allows council members to hold outside jobs.
Dougherty has led the 5,000-member International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers Local 98 since 1993 and more recently took the helm of the city's Building Trades Council, with 70,000 members.
In 2011, Local 98 was tied to a Pennsylvania attorney general's office investigation of former Reading Mayor Vaughn Spencer's campaign finances.
That investigation was prompted by a $30,000 contribution from the union to the Spencer campaign on Nov. 4, 2011, four days before the general election. That same day, Nov. 4, the Spencer campaign contributed $10,000 each to the campaigns of two men running for Philadelphia City Council.
The outcome of that investigation was never made public, but Spencer was indicted and found guilty seven years later on unrelated charges of bribery, honest services wire fraud and conspiracy. He's serving an eight-year prison sentence.
The judge in the case also has ties to Berks County. Jeffrey Schmehl was born in Reading and served as president judge of the Berks County Court of Common Pleas from 2008 to 2013, when his nomination by President Barack Obama for the federal judgeship received unanimous approval in the Senate.