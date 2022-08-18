FRANCONIA TWP., Pa. - "The risk in farming has never been higher with the amount of money it takes to grow a crop. So then we start getting dry weather, we're risking not getting our typical yield," said farmer Andrew Frankenfield.

So far, in the fields that aren't irrigated, Frankenfield is not getting his typical yield. The dry heat is hurting soybeans.

"They're shorter than normal. We don't have as many pods on these plants," said Frankenfield.

The conditions are especially hurting the hay field.

"We would expect to have more growth than this," said Frankenfield.

He said his hay field is yielding about a fifth of what it normally does.

"Where we would have harvested 50 bails to the acre as a second cutting, we got like 10, 15 bails," said Frankenfield.

Frankenfield said all of this, coupled with inflation affecting the price of fertilizer, means prices are going up.

"We went $1 higher on sweet corn prices this year so, and people don't complain. They kind of expect that your prices have to go up a little bit," said Frankenfield.

But even then, he's not expecting much profit this year.

"It's not going to be a banner year, but we're hopeful we can cover our costs," said Frankenfield.

Frankenfield said he really needs rain to come within the next week before the worst effects start setting in on some of his crops, but his irrigation should at least keep his sweet corn alive so it can be harvested around Labor Day.