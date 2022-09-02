NORRISTOWN, Pa. -- Sections of Barren Hill Road will have intermittent single-lane closures on Tuesday, September 6, 2022, as part of the Ridge Pike Improvement Project.

Single lane closures with flagging will be in effect from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Barren Hill Road between Ridge Pike and Harts Lane for soil testing.

Use caution while traveling in construction zones.

This work is being done in preparation for the Ridge Pike Improvement Project.

The project includes a full-depth roadway reconstruction that improves pedestrian safety and reduces traffic congestion.

Residents can stay up to date on the project or sign up for email alerts by visiting www.ridgepikeproject.com.