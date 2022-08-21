LANDSALE, Pa. -- A Montgomery County community celebrated the class of 2035 as the new school year rolls around.

A parade in Lansdale was held for incoming kindergarten students.

The parade featured floats, music, classic cars, and much more.

We spoke with the organizer about what inspired him to put together the parade.

"I thought with what's going on in the world with COVID these last two years, there's been a little bit of stress between the school districts, our private schools, and all the citizens here in Lansdale, North Penn area, and what can we do to bring people together?" said Andy Havington.

The parade drew hundreds of marchers.