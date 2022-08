LANDSDALE, Pa. -- Lansdale is welcoming visitors to come celebrate its Founder's Week, as well as its 150th anniversary celebration.

The event kicks off at 9:00 a.m. Saturday morning with a tour of the historic Lansdale Cemetery.

Then it will move over to Memorial Park at 10:00 a.m.

Today's event includes the Festival of the Arts, beer garden, kids activities, bands and more.

It finishes at 9:00 Saturday night with a fireworks display.