DOYLESTOWN, Pa. - A Montgomery County man is facing charges after trying to meet who he thought was a young boy for sex, authorities say.

Devon Weiss, 23, was arrested Monday after arranging to meet who he believed was a 13-year-old boy at Veterans Memorial Park in Doylestown on July 24, police said.

Weiss, of Lansdale, started talking to the fictitious boy through a web forum, and sent numerous texts requesting sex acts, police said.

Weiss was charged with involuntary deviate sexual intercourse and related offenses. Bail was set at $150,000 unsecured.